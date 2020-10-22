iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.89 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

