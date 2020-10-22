IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ISEE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $2,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 29.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 173.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $675,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

