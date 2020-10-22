IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of IWG stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

