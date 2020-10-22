J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.26.

Shares of JBHT opened at $125.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,718 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

