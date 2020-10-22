Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($4.85) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.90). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 499,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

