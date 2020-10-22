Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.56.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,625.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

