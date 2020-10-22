Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Legrand SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Legrand in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

LGRVF opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.37. Legrand has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $84.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

