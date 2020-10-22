Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
JELD stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
