Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

JELD stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 77.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

