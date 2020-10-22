Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. AXA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 64,506 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,466,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,426,000 after buying an additional 464,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

