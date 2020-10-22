JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $80.00 Price Target

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $80.00 target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 81.07% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.15.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $422.64 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at $25,379,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total value of $5,824,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,621 shares of company stock worth $78,964,959 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.