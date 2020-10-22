JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $77.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Autoliv by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,746 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 108.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after purchasing an additional 877,575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

