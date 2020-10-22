JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $77.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.
Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.
