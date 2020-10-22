JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $44.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

GM opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in General Motors by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,236,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,588,000 after purchasing an additional 698,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

