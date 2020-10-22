JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $48.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

Gentherm stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

