JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $48.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.
Gentherm stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
