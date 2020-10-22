JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $99.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

NYSE GL opened at $84.13 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,452,607.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

