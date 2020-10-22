JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $69.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth $393,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Magna International by 37.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,293,000 after buying an additional 465,654 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

