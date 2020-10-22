JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target to $83.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $86.75 on Thursday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 44.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

