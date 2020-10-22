JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) to Neutral

ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ASM Pacific Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

