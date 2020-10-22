JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Shares Gap Up to $82.30

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.30, but opened at $86.23. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust shares last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 7,282 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

