Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $10.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.79.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $10.23 EPS for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $427.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

