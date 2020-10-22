KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.75. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 64,009,825 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $40.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07.

Get KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Harry Anagnastoras-Adams bought 1,580,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($41,285.60).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.