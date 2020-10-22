KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $9.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

LII opened at $283.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $297.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Norris III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $425,775.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,441. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $62,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

