KeyCorp Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $35.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 4.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

