KeyCorp Comments on American Electric Power Company Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in American Electric Power by 236.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,223,000 after acquiring an additional 388,712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 149.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 81.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

