KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

GPOR opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

