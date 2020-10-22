KeyCorp Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $13.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MUR. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

NYSE:MUR opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 78,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

