KeyCorp Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $66.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.29.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.