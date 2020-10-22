KeyCorp Raises Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $143.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $129.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,596.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

