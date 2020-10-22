KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $634.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.65.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $487.54. 63,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541,033. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.97 and a 200-day moving average of $467.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

