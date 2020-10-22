Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.82-19.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.84 billion.Kimberly Clark also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-7.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.88.

KMB opened at $148.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average is $144.99. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

