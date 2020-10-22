Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.03, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.