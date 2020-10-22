Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 140,906 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

