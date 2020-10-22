Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

NYSE KRG opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $937.32 million, a PE ratio of -92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 149,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

