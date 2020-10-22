Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KLBAY stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. Klabin has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Klabin had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a positive return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.03 million during the quarter.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

