Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
Shares of Klepierre stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Klepierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
