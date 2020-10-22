Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Klepierre alerts:

Shares of Klepierre stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Klepierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.