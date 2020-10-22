Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $53.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Knight Equity from $60.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Knight Equity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.77% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 172,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 143,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.