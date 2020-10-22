Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Shares of KNX opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,280. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 506.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 172,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 143,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

