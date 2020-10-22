Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

