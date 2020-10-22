Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:LSF opened at $49.37 on Monday. Laird Superfood has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone bought 90,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,020.00.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.