Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

