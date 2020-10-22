Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $199,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

