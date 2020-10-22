Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $418.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $352.00 to $418.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $366.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.95 and its 200-day moving average is $313.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

