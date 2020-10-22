Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $366.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

