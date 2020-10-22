Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $366.62 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after buying an additional 51,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 53.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

