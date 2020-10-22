Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $424.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $376.00 to $424.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

LRCX opened at $366.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 140,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after buying an additional 53,673 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $709,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $5,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

