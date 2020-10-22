Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. Landstar System updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.61-1.71 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.61 to $1.71 EPS.

Shares of LSTR opened at $127.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.69.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

