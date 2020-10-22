Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

Shares of LVS opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 588,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,785 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

