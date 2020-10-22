Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $58.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 1.48. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

