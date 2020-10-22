Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lear by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.