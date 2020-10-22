Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGRVF opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. Legrand has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $84.06. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.