LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Raised to $245.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.22.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $218.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.89 and a 200-day moving average of $177.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $231.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.53 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after buying an additional 5,165,549 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,486,000 after buying an additional 57,519 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,356,000 after buying an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,717,000 after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the period.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.